King's Lynn Town has stadium capacity cut after 'social distancing breaches'

King's Lynn Town Football Club has been forced to cut spectator capacity after apparent breaches of coronavirus guidelines by fans last night.

Supporters returned to The Walks Stadium for the first time in more than five months on Tuesday to see the Linnets' 1-1 draw with Solihull Moors.

But swift action has been taken after what officials say is a small minority of spectators failed to adhere to social distancing rules last night.

The Walks Stadium. (27737431)

Despite several reminders over the tannoy during the game, supporters in the terracing opposite the main stand refused to obey the Covid rules.

As a result and, following a Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting today the covered terrace has had a 50 per cent capacity reduction placed on it.

The club has also confirmed that CCTV footage is being reviewed and some fans may find themselves refused entry to the ground for Lynn’s final home game of the campaign against Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Health and safety officer Jamie Farr said: “The club cannot stipulate enough the importance for all supporters of the club to follow the guidelines put in place to keep us all safe.

“Fans failing to adhere to the rules has a detrimental effect of the club’s potential income due to the ignorance of few individuals.

“Obviously long-term, if the Covid capacities remain in force at the start of the new season, this will have an even bigger effect on the club’s potential match day revenue due to the ignorance of a few people not obeying the rules.”

Lynn have yet to confirm the new capacity for their final fixture but it is still expected to remain just above the 1,000 mark.

Fellow National League side Weymouth saw their ground capacity reduced following similar issues at a match in December.