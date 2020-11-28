FA Cup second round

Portsmouth 6, King's Lynn Town 1

King's Lynn Town's FA Cup adventure is over after they suffered a heavy defeat at Fratton Park this afternoon.

The Linnets' big day got off to the worst possible start when they conceded in only the second minute.

Adam Marriott on the ball (43039274)

The home side began positively and took the lead when a right-wing corner was headed home by Rasmus Nicolaisen.

But Lynn responded well and Sonny Carey, the hero of the first round win at Port Vale, came close to levelling when he headed a Michael Clunan corner wide.

Adam Marriott forced Pompey keeper Alex Bass into a fine save while the forward was also inches away from connecting with an excellent Alex Brown cross.

Simon Power in possession (43039686)

And Simon Power's shot from the edge of the box was agonisingly wide of Bass' right-hand post.

But Pompey doubled their lead, somewhat against the run of play, on the half-hour when Tom Naylor found the net from distance.

It could have been even worse for the Linnets soon after, but Archie Mair managed to block Ellis Harrison's close-range effort.

He was also adjudged to have got fingertips to a Roman Curtis piledriver which smashed into the crossbar.

Sonny Carey in possession (43227974)

But the tie was effectively over seven minutes after the restart when Sean Raggett headed home from another corner.

And Marcus Harness made it four, finishing a swift break after Lynn lost possession in midfield.

The Linnets fans watching at home had something to cheer midway through the half, though, when substitute Dayle Southwell fired home from a Rory McAuley flick-on.

Dayle Southwell looks for a way through the Vale defence (43040172)

Any fleeting hope of a revival was soon ended, though, when Ross Barrows brought down Cam Pring in the box and Ellis Harrison sent Mair the wrong way from the spot.

And subsitute Jordy Hiwula added a sixth 10 minutes from time, curling past Mair from just inside the area.

Portsmouth: Bass, Johnson, Nicolaisen, Raggett, Pring, Williams, Naylor (Morris 66), Close, Curtis (Hiwula 58), Harrison (Marquis 80), Harness. Subs not used: Macgillivray, Brown, Whatmough, Cannon. Booked: Naylor.

King's Lynn Town: Mair, Brown, Callan-McFadden, Smith, McAuley, Barrows, Loza (King 63), Carey, Clunan, Power (Gash 80), Marriott (Southwell 63). Subs not used: Richards, Jarvis, Fleming. Booked: McAuley.