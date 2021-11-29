King's Lynn Town have this afternoon confirmed they have parted company with manager Ian Culverhouse.

The move comes with the Linnets second bottom of the National League and follows a damaging home defeat to fellow strugglers Aldershot on Saturday.

The club says it is now inviting applications to replace Culverhouse, but has not announced any temporary managerial arrangements.

A statement on the club's website, posted a short time ago, said: "King’s Lynn Town FC can confirm that following a number of meetings and discussions over the past few days between club chairman Stephen Cleeve and the manager Ian Culverhouse, that a mutual agreement has been reached for Ian Culverhouse to leave his role as manager of the club.

"Club Chairman Stephen Cleeve and Ian Culverhouse both agreed this action is in the best interest of the club going forward."

Mr Cleeve added: “There is no doubting that Ian played an important and integral part in our recent history, not least in gaining back to back promotions.

“However, football is a results driven business and given this season’s results and our home form, it was simply not fair to allow the situation to drift any longer for the club or for Ian.

“I would like to place on record my thanks for what Ian has done at the club and would like to wish him well in his future footballing career.”

Saturday's defeat was Lynn's eighth in a row in the league and leaves them six points adrift of safety.

Culverhouse made a sensational return to Lynn for a second spell in the dugout in 2018 – just a few months after leaving the club under the cloud having guided them to the Southern League play-off final.

He led them to back-to-back promotions and into the National League for the first time in the club’s history.

But their dramatic rise has stalled rapidly since then with Covid and the departure of a number of key players leaving him to rebuild the playing squad over the summer.

The club also went full-time in the close season but the move has turned out to be nothing short of a disaster.

They face bottom club Dover Athletic in their next fixture on December 11.