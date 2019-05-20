King's Lynn Town promotion winners invited to civic reception

A civic reception will take place later this week to celebrate the success of King’s Lynn Town’s promotion-winning footballers.

The Linnets booked their ticket to the National League North with a dramatic extra time victory over Warrington Town last weekend.

King's Lynn Town FC players after their brilliant Super Play-Off triumph away at Warrington Town on Saturday (10189531)

And the club’s officials and players have been invited to attend a reception at the town hall on Friday night in recognition of their achievement.

Borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said: “I have been extremely pleased to see the change of Lynn football team’s fortune from their lowly position at the beginning of the season to being so successful at the end.

West Norfolk Council mayor making at Lynn town hall ..New Mayor Councillor Geoff Hipperson. (10494198)

“Somehow, with the return of the manager, their confidence and style of play returned and with one or two additions, the team was transformed.

“I watched them play a few weeks ago and was very impressed with their quality of play and commitment.

“To demonstrate the appreciation of the borough I am hosting a mayoral civic reception for King’s Lynn Town Football Club at the town hall to celebrate their successes.”

Promotion means Lynn will be playing at their highest level next season since the club was reformed.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve said: “I’m so pleased that the council is holding a civic reception for the team to honour their achievements. Nice touch.”