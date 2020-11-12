King's Lynn Town scoop FA Cup broadcast slot

King's Lynn Town fans will be able to see their side take on Portsmouth in the FA Cup later this month after the match was chosen for live broadcast.

The decision, announced by the FA a short time ago, means the Linnets will earn at least £46,000 from the tie at Fratton Park next month.

And the Linnets' preparations for the big game have been boosted further by one of their main sponsors funding a hotel stay for the team before the game.

Sonny Carey's winning goal at Port Vale on Saturday has now earned King's Lynn Town a big FA Cup pay day. Picture: Tim Smith.

Lynn booked their place in the second round with a 1-0 win at Port Vale on Saturday.

The match at Fratton Park has now been scheduled for Saturday, November 28 at 3pm and will be available to view via digital platforms offered by the competition's television partners, the BBC and BT Sport.

Each club will receive a £37,500 broadcast fee, while the winners will receive a further £25,500 in prize money, with the losers collecting £8,500.

Defender Ross celebrates Lynn's famous FA Cup win over Port Vale at Vale Park. Picture: Tim Smith. (43028487)

The club has also confirmed that its main shirt sponsor, Charmed Interiors of Spalding, have agreed to fund a hotel stay for the team the night before the game.

Club chairman Stephen Cleeve said a short time ago: "I would like to thank Jason Sutton and all of his staff at Charmed Interiors for this fantastic gesture of support towards the club.

"It is an outstanding thing to do and will help us to prepare for this huge game in the correct way.

"I know that the manager and all the players will appreciate this greatly and I hope that we can repay their generosity with a memorable performance."