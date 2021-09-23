King's Lynn Town terminate contract of defender Rory McAuley – who signs for Bedford Town

King's Lynn Town have terminated the contract of defender Rory McAuley – who has now linked up with two other ex-Linnets at Bedford Town.

The 31-year-old hasn't featured for the Linnets since May and is due back before Norwich Crown Court next month on charges of conspiracy to supply a class A drug and possession of criminal property.

But he could now make a return to the football stage in Bedford's FA Trophy tie against St Neots Town this weekend.

Defender Rory McAuley, left, has left King's Lynn Town today.

McAuley was suspended indefinitely by Lynn in June and the Walks outfit has confirmed his contract there was terminated "by mutual agreement".

He now joins ex-Lynn boss Gary Setchell and a former Walks team-mate, goalkeeper Alex Street, at the Southern League Division One Central outfit.

In a statement on the club's website, Setchell described McAuley as a "marquee signing".

He added: "He hopefully will be one of the missing ingredients we have been looking for.

"He is a quality player, who is more than capable of playing at a higher level. Hopefully he will help us to go to the next level too.

"He knows Pedz (Alex Street) from his time at Lynn, and I'm hoping these two will reinforce our spine, making us stronger and adding great leadership between the two of them."