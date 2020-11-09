King's Lynn Town to face former winners Portsmouth in FA Cup second round

King's Lynn Town will travel to former winners Portsmouth in the second round of the FA Cup.

The draw was made a short time ago and pitches the Linnets against the League One side who won the trophy as recently as 2008.

Lynn booked their place in the second round for the first time since 2006-7 after beating League Two Port Vale on Saturday.

Sonny Carey celebrates his decisive goal with teammates (43039806)

Meanwhile, Portsmouth, who are currently seventh in League One, needed extra time to overcome fellow third tier club, and former winners, Ipswich Town.

The match is due to be played between November 27 and 30, meaning a new date is needed for the Linnets' National League trip to Eastleigh, which was originally scheduled for November 28.

The Hampshire club suffered a penalty shootout defeat to League One MK Dons yesterday, following a goalless draw at the Silverlake Stadium.