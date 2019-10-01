King's Lynn trade union to host production debunking NHS 'myths'

In order to "put paid to myths" surrounding the NHS, a Lynn trade union group have teamed up with a theatre group for a show this week.

Organised by the King's Lynn and District Trades Council, the show is entitled 'Free For All'.

Jo Rust, West Norfolk Labour councillor who is part of the Trades Council, said the Banner Theatre production will celebrate the successes of the NHS.

You may have seen these posters that have been put up in the Lynn area. They are for the 'Free For All' production which will take place at the Inspire Centre this Friday (October 4)

She added: "It is putting paid to the myth that crises are caused by many older people and immigrants within the NHS. There has also been a media onslaught to undermine the NHS.

"To many, older people are said to be blocking beds and there are also so many responses that problems are down to immigration. But the NHS is being propped up by immigrant workers.

"We hope nurses will come along [to the production]. We have got nurses who are recruited from all over the world and inside the European Union.

"Many of our hospital trusts actively recruit from these places.

"The production will pay tribute to a health service still rated as the most efficient and successful in the world despite nine years of Conservative-led austerity.

"This show is a dedication to a publicly owned health care system Free for All at the point of delivery."

The production will take place at the UNISON Inspire Centre within the grounds of Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital at 7pm on Friday, October 4.

The event is free entry but organisers will be asking for donations to cover the cost of the performance. Raffle tickets will also be sold.

Those interested in booking a ticket should call Jo Rust on 07789 960815 or emailkingslynnanddistricttradescouncil@hotmail.co.uk.