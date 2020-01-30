King's Lynn transport plan 'will be reviewed to reflect green advances', meeting told

Council leaders have pledged Lynn’s new transport plan will be reviewed to reflect future technological advances.

A West Norfolk Council panel meeting this week heard concerns the document did not go far enough in promoting greener and healthier travel.

But development portfolio holder Richard Blunt told the authority’s regeneration and development panel on Tuesday that the paper was the beginning of the process, rather than the end.

Traffic heading into King's Lynn

He said: “We’re trying to answer some of the issues we have got now and allow for the growth we know we’ve got coming.

“This is the first one. There will be another one coming along if changes come along which mean we can adopt different ways of doing things.

“We are where we are and we’ve got to achieve something.”

The plan, published last week, includes 33 projects ranging from short-term measures such as securing extra parking for the Lynn ferry and reviewing traffic light operations, to longer term aims like expansion of the Southgates roundabout and dualling of the A149 between the Hardwick and hospital roundabouts.

But independent Chris Morley said there was not enough detail on how environmental issues might be addressed.

He said: “2036 is only 14 years short of 2050 when we’re supposed to be carbon neutral.

“There’s no clear strategy here. We’ve just got a list of options we’re looking at.”

But Mr Blunt argued that alternatives such as electric cars were not yet feasible options for a largely rural area such as West Norfolk.

Meanwhile, Conservative Lesley Bambridge suggested there wasn’t enough for people who live in the town as she called for residents’ parking to be considered in areas like The Friars.

However, council leader Brian Long said the completion of the plan, which was funded through business rates receipts, still marked a significant step forward.

He said: “I was concerned when I met with senior county council people that King’s Lynn had been somewhat overlooked.”

Earlier, independent Alexandra Kemp questioned why there was no plan to pursue a parkway railway station in South Lynn.

But Mr Long said it was currently estimated that could cost up to £30 million.

The plan is due to be considered at a cabinet meeting next Tuesday.

Read more Kings LynnTransport