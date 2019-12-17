A Lynn-based travel firm has ceased trading with immediate effect and is set to go into creditors' voluntary liquidation.

East Anglian Holidays Limited, which was based in Trenowath Place, off King Street, had been trading since 2012 and providing coach holidays to destinations across Britain and Europe.

But a statement issued this morning said it had been forced out of business as it could not renew a financial failure insurance policy which is intended to reimburse customers for the money that they prepay for their holidays.

The former headquarters of East Anglian Holidays Limited which has ceased trading (24482141)

The statement, which was issued by the Norwich-based insolvency firm McTear Williams & Wood Limited, said four trips which were due to take place over the Christmas and New Year periods have been cancelled.

It added that customers had been advised how they could get their money back.

Tony Harrison, an associate of McTear Williams & Wood, said: “The director explored every avenue to keep the business afloat but, without the insurance in place, this did not prove possible."

The company will formally enter creditors' voluntary liquidation in the new year.

Three members of staff, including the director, worked for the company and have been made redundant.

Read more BusinessKings Lynn