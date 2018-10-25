King's Lynn True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is making history fun for kids
Published: 18:30, 25 October 2018
North End’s heritage site, True’s Yard is taking a leaf out of London’s book by emulating the National History Museum and giving away free backpacks to children.
The project is funded by the William Cleave trust in a bid to “keep kids interested in history”.
The backpacks boast a magnifying glass, Victorian toys and more.
Pictured with a backpack are Michael, Danielle, Eva and Margaret Barron. MLNF-18MF010182