King's Lynn True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum is making history fun for kids

North End’s heritage site, True’s Yard is taking a leaf out of London’s book by emulating the National History Museum and giving away free backpacks to children.

The project is funded by the William Cleave trust in a bid to “keep kids interested in history”.

The backpacks boast a magnifying glass, Victorian toys and more.

Pictured with a backpack are Michael, Danielle, Eva and Margaret Barron. MLNF-18MF010182