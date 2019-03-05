King's Lynn twin boys’ starring role in number one film at UK box office

Two young boys from Lynn have had a taste of the silver screen as they star in a major new film topping the box office in the UK.

Twins Kit and Bobby High, who are now two-years-old, were eight-months-old when they filmed scenes at Shepperton Studios for Fighting With My Family – based on a true story about a family of wrestlers from Norwich.

Kit and Bobby, who play the part of the son of main character Zak Knight, spent two days on set in March 2017 alongside director Stephen Merchant and actors Lena Headey, Nick Frost and Jack Lowden.

Gemma High, the twins’ mum, said the family saw the film for the first time at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema last week and were “absolutely thrilled” with it.

She said: “My husband and I knew the title of the film and knew it would appear in the cinema but were unaware how the twins would be edited and we were absolutely thrilled to see them on several scenes on our local cinema screen.”

Fighting With My Family, which tells the story of professional wrestler Saraya Knight – ring name Paige – and her family of fellow wrestlers, is currently the number one film at the UK Box Office after its release last week.

Director Stephen Merchant said in a post on Twitter on Sunday evening: “Big thanks to everyone who went to see @FightingWMyFam this weekend and made it UK’s No.1 film. I know there’s a lot of entertainment vying for your eyeballs, so if you chose our film, cheers m’dears, it’s deeply appreciated.”

Mrs High said she applied for the part in the film on her sons’ behalf after she was told about an advert on social media looking for twin boys.

“I thought, when they got offered the opportunity to take part in the film, that it would be good experience – I was really excited,” she added.

“The cast and crew were very kind and put the boys’ needs as a top priority.”

It is not just the film itself that they feature in – Kit and Bobby can also be seen in trailers for Fighting With My Family and in the music video for Do You Remember – a song from the soundtrack by Ellie Goulding.

Mrs High said she and her husband will explain to Kit and Bobby, who also have two older brothers, more about the film as they grow up.

“We’ll be keeping all of the photos and paperwork to show the boys when they get older,” she said.

Fighting With My Family, produced by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who plays himself in the film, is a 12A and is now showing in cinemas.