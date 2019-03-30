King's Lynn Ukulele Club celebrates five years together with birthday concert

They’re the original and longest standing ukulele club in the area and they celebrated five years together on Sunday with a big birthday concert at the Anvil Inn in Congham.

The event was to raise funds for a PA system so the King’s Lynn Ukulele Club can accept gigs in larger venues and hopefully in turn raise more money for its favoured charity, East Anglian Air Ambulance.

About 70 supporters attended the sold-out event that included a concert by the uke club as well as a buffet, fun music quiz and raffle with top prize donated by Congham Hall Hotel.

Kin'g's Lynn Ukulele Club (8118791)

The evening was a huge success and a total of £348.71 was raised.

Diane Shortland, who runs the club, with Keith Sharples, musical director, said: “The evening was a celebration of all our aims and objectives over the last year, namely to bring a variety of musical styles from varied decades to our audiences.

“It was wonderful to see young as well as older people enjoying our performance and giving positive feeeback.

“By playing a mix of songs – that included Pink Floyd, The Killers and Jake Bugg, as well as the more typical choices of George Formby and the Beatles we’ve shown the ukulele to be a versatile instrument that can appeal to all ages and all tastes.”

Kin'g's Lynn Ukulele Club (8118789)

Thr club have raised close to £5,000 to date for EAAA and intend to beat last year’s total of £1,503, by pushing their boundaries yet further and taking on different and more challenging events.

The club has recently gained sponsorship from Hunstanton Lions who have donated funds for a gazebo to allow larger outdoor gigs, and a full PA system

Diane said “We are getting a lot of offers for gigs now and have new venues booked in for this summer including private parties, beer festivals and the Gin Trap in Ringstead, as well as old favourites such as The Ancient Mariner in Old Hunstanton and Sandringham Visitor Centre.

“We’re also excited to be putting on our own event, a Uke Pub Crawl playing along the Norfolk coast in pubs and restaurants on a KLUCathon for our charity.

“There’s so much going on for our club right now and it’s set to be an incredible year with us currently working on new and refreshing sounds for our upcoming summer sessions.

“We’re thinking outside the box and nothing is dismissed; we’ve even got a recent chart-topper techno dance song on our repertoire.”

NECTON CHURCH FLOWER FESTIVAL.King's Lynn Ukulele Club band energetically entertain. (8118831)

Check out www.kluc.co.uk for more info on gigs. New members, especially experienced uke players, percussionists and female singers, always welcome.