Home   News   Article

King's Lynn veterans charity marks Armed Forces Day

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
rebekah.chilvers@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 30 June 2020

A Lynn veterans charity marked Armed Forces Day at the weekend during a socially-distanced ceremony.

The core team from the Bridge for Heroes gathered at their Clough Lane Centre on Saturday for the occasion.

Social distancing regulations meant the usual flag raising ceremony held in Tower Gardens was not possible, so the event was held at the charity's centre with limited attendance.

Read more
Human InterestKings Lynn

More by this author

Rebekah Chilvers
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE