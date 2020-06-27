King's Lynn veterans charity thanks volunteers after winning prestigious award

A Lynn veterans charity which has recently been recognised for its voluntary work has thanked its volunteers in a socially-distanced presentation.

The Bridge for Heroes veterans charity, which was set up 10 years ago to provide support to those ex-service personnel in need, was recently revealed as a recipient of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Services.

The award was given in recognition of all the support the charity receives from its core of volunteers, who regularly turned out to help at events and with fundraising through street collections.