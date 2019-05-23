King's Lynn Walks Rivulet desilted for the first time in 20 years

People in Lynn are being given the chance to find out more about desilting works which will take place on the town’s waterways over the coming weeks.

Representatives of the drainage firm appointed to carry out the work will be giving a presentation in the Walks tomorrow (Friday) afternoon to give more details of the work that will be taking place in the Walks Rivulet and the Gaywood River.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: “Work like this on the Rivulet in the Walks was last carried out over 20 years ago.

“There is now a significant amount of tree and leaf debris that has built up within the rivulet which has reduced the water level and flow, causing a reduction in oxygen levels in the water.

“The work is required to reduce the impact to the surrounding wildlife and improve the aesthetic nature of the watercourse”.

Desilting work is taking place on Lynn waterways (10887232)

Michael Reeve, general operations director at ADC Drainage, which will be giving the presentation at 2pm tomorrow, added: “The chosen method of work enables us to complete the work without having to drain down the Rivulet and is more environmentally friendly as the wildlife that either live in or around the site are less disturbed.

“By clearing the Rivulet we will be returning it to its original condition, making it a more pleasant environment for wildlife and also a more pleasant area to sit and enjoy The Walks in general.

“We hope that we all will be able to sit and see fish swimming in the Rivulet.”

Up to 1,430 tonnes of waste are expected to be processed from the work, once water is removed from it, and subsequently used for composting.

Schools are also being invited to visit, by appointment, to take a look at how this environmentally friendly way of dealing with this particular issue works.

After the Rivulet is completed, work will start on the River Gaywood.