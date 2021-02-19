King's Lynn water supply problem fixed after nearly three weeks, says social housing provider

Work to fix a fault that has left some Lynn social housing tenants without running water for nearly three weeks has been completed, officials said this afternoon.

Supplies to some residents living in Colby Court, Hillington Square were halted at the end of January by a fault with a control panel on a pump linked to the properties.

The building's owners, Freebridge Community Housing, came under fire last week over both the problem and what some tenants saw as a lack of action to solve it.

But, in a statement released a short time ago, the provider said the fault had now been resolved after a specialist contractor built and installed replacement parts.

Chief executive Anita Jones said: “Engineers from the specialist contractor who built the electronic control panel required for the pump have been on site since this morning.

"Alongside them we have also had engineers on site to check the heating and hot water systems of those who had been affected.

"They will continue to be on site throughout this afternoon in case any further issues arise as some residents return home from work.

“Once again, we would like to say how very sorry we are about the problems the residents of Colby Court have experienced with the supply of water to their properties.

“We are now working closely with our specialist contractor to investigate whether there are any further options we can consider to prevent anything similar happening in the future.”

“If anyone affected still has any concerns or questions relating to this situation, they can contact us direct on 03332 404444.”

Temporary shower facilities were provided at the Providence Street Community Centre, along with deliveries of bottled water and temporary taps on walkways.

But residents said the latter forced them to have to carry buckets up several flights of stairs and potentially increased the risk of spreading coronavirus.