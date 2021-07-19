King's Lynn weekly Parkrun good to go in The Walks

Lynn Parkrun is preparing for a return of its regular weekly gathering in The Walks on Saturday with members already having gathered for a volunteers' briefing.

The Parkrun is a free, weekly organised and timed 5k community event held at 9 am each Saturday morning.

Parkrun in Lynn has been granted permission for a return with the go ahead being given by park run UK nationally, before local events could resume.

The last run took place in The Walks on March 19, 2020, and although it had hoped to resume when the restrictions on organised outside sporting events were relaxed several weeks ago, a large number of landowners nationally were not prepared to allow it to resume before the full lifting of restrictions, so it was considered undesirable to restart, for fear of those events that did have permission being swamped.

The training was led by Gary Walker, the King’s Lynn event director, who said: “It was great to see so many turn up for the training, which is hopefully an indication of the wider interest in getting back out, for what is a great weekly community event.”

In order to prepare for the restart a volunteer training event was held in order to both refresh the volunteer role requirements for those who had volunteered in the past and also to introduce the various roles to those who will be new to Parkrun.

Parkrun is an entirely volunteer led event and could not go ahead without a steady flow of volunteers from within the Parkrun community each week.

Individuals of any age can either run or walk the 5k course and are allowed to participate with their dog or pushing a buggy and all taking part received a time for completing the course. The only requirement for those who wish to participate is that they first register at www.parkrun.com