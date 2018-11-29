King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter sleep-out raises £1,000

Lynn’s Winter Night Shelter raised £1,000 for the shelter through a fundraising sleep-out at St John’s Church on the night of Friday, November 23.

A total of 10 people, including Andrew Frere-Smith, a Development Worker, took part in the sleep-out.

The sleep-out was a national sponsored event facilitated by the Church Urban Fund to help marginalised people in England transform their lives.

Sleepout Fundraiser for King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter. Pictured at St Johns Chruch King's Lynn Sleepout Volunteers.. (5593204)

Speaking about the event, Mr Frere-Smith said: “It was quite cold in the church because it does not have heating but it was not anything like it would be on the street. I actually slept.

“It was certainly comfortable compared to last year which was particularly cold. St John’s is quite a big, old church and there were no pleasantries.”

This is the second year the sleep-out has taken place in Lynn in aid of the night shelter.

The intention is to hold the event annually with the possibility of moving the sleep-out outdoors next year if a safe place can be found, and all the group are willing to do so.

Half of the group were the same as last year, but half of them were taking on the challenge for the first time.

“We played games together like charades and word games to get to know each other as I had not met half of the group before,” Mr Frere-Smith continued.

The shelter is still in need of money despite raising £1,000 through the sleep-out.

Volunteers are also being sought for the shelter.

The facility, located in the former Purfleet Trust building on St Ann’s Fort, was officially opened on Wednesday, October 31.

