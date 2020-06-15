King's Lynn winter night shelter to move to new home to accommodate more guests
Published: 16:55, 15 June 2020
| Updated: 16:55, 15 June 2020
The winter night shelter in Lynn is set to move to a new home this summer, before welcoming homeless guests once again in the autumn.
Planning permission has been granted to convert the old Vicarage next to St John’s Church on Blackfriars Road into a shelter for the homeless.
The new King’s Lynn Winter Night Shelter at St John’s House will open at the end of October.
