King's Lynn woman admits £1,000 fraud using cards and account taken out in sister's name

Lynn magistrates have heard how a woman spent almost £1,000 on credit cards and an account she had taken out in her sister’s name.

Chloe Kirk admitted four counts of fraud by false representation when she took out and used a Misguided credit account and credit cards issued by Argos, Ocean and Very.

All of the offences happened between December 1, 2019 and May 11, 2020.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (44075079)

The 25-year-old, of Castle Close, Reffley, pleaded guilty to the charges when she appeared before town magistrates on Thursday.

Mitigating solicitor Alison Muir said the account and cards were taken out in the name of her client’s sister.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £999.86 compensation.

Kirk was also told to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £50 costs.