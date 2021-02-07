King's Lynn woman admits attacking ex-partner over relationship with best friend

A Lynn woman who suffered the “ultimate betrayal” of a best friend having a relationship with her partner has appeared in court for assaulting him.

Cara Clarke, 32, has been made the subject of a two-year restraining order, preventing her from contacting her ex or going to his home in Millfleet Court, Stonegate Street.

She appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday to plead guilty to two counts of criminal damage at the property, using violence to secure entry and assaulting him.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey said police received a 999 call from the man on October 4, 2020, saying that Clarke had smashed a window.

When officers arrived he was sitting on Clarke to prevent her causing any further damage or assaulting him.

The court was told that on another occasion she was making a racket outside after attending with a friend and when he opened the door she kicked him in the legs. There was more trouble and damage on December 24.

The court heard that the couple had been together for six years.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said two factors had led Clarke to commit the offences.

“One is alcohol. Coupled with that is the ultimate betrayal,” she said, adding that the victim had told her that he had a short relationship with Clarke’s best friend of 17 years.

“She struggled to deal with this,” said Miss Muir.

For assault, homeless Clarke was fined £100 and for the criminal damage matters she was ordered to pay £200 compensation. There was no separate penalty for the using violence to secure entry offence.