King's Lynn woman admits attacking friend 'while looking for drugs'

A woman burst into a friend’s house in Lynn as he slept and assaulted him.

Leanne May Burgess leapt on to the man’s bed, shouting: “I’ll sort you and your nutty family.”

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told yesterday that Burgess scraped the man’s body and reached across and pulled his girlfriend’s hair.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court news. (14997666)

The disturbance occurred on the afternoon on July 21. The complainant said Burgess refused to leave and then struggled to lift a dumbbell beside the bed but did manage to hit him with it.

Burgess said she was looking for her drugs at which point the man lifted the duvet to reveal a bag of what he thought was amphetamine, the bench was told.

Burgess, who appeared in court in custody, had pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at a hearing in July but was convicted at trial in her absence on September 3.

She was also convicted of failing to surrender to court bail at a hearing in Norwich last Monday.

And on Thursday she admitted three breaches of post sentence supervision.

Burgess, formerly of Middlewood, Fairstead, said she was now of no fixed abode.

Mitigting, solicitor George Sorrell said it was a “prolonged and rather unpleasant” assault but she hadn’t helped her cause by not attending help offered by probation officers.

He added: “She doesn’t choose to be in the situation she finds herself in. She was a mother at a very early age and throughout her life there’s been one misfortune after another.

“Nothing can really be done for Miss Burgess until Miss Burgess accepts that it’s time to accept help.

"She hasn’t shown much inclination yet. At 37 years of age it might be a very good time.”

For the breaches and assault, magistrates revoked the existing community order and re-sentenced to another 12-month order with 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the assault victim and £60 costs.

The four days she had served in custody was deemed to be the sentence for the failing to surrender offence.