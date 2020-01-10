King's Lynn woman admits being drunk and disorderly after goading police to arrest her

A Gaywood woman challenged police officers to arrest her for the first time – and they did.

Drunken Callie Bowman approached the officers in Norfolk Street, Lynn, and was causing a nuisance while they were trying to deal with a distressed man. She had just left the SOS night bus.

Bowman, 19, of Beulah Street, got in the back of the police vehicle into which officers were trying to put the man.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told yesterday that she was swearing and continued after several warnings she would be arrested.

Prosecutor Stacie Cossey said Bowman replied: “Go on then. I haven’t been arrested before – arrest me!”

Bowman, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public on November 10.

Bowman, who was unrepresented in court, said she couldn’t remember anything that happened as she was too drunk but her friends had told her she was in the wrong.

She was fined £115 and ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a £32 victim surcharge.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn