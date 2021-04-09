Home   News   Article

King's Lynn woman admits breaching lockdown to steal from town shop

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 11:15, 09 April 2021
 | Updated: 11:19, 09 April 2021

A Gaywood woman who shoplifted from Boots has admitted breaching Covid regulations to do so.

Jayde Greenacre took make-up of an unknown value after entering the store with a male on January 22, 2021.

CCTV images were reviewed later and Greenacre was seen to have put items in a bag for life and left without making any attempt to pay, Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779872)
She told a police officer who went to her home in Bagge Road: “All right, I’ve done it.”

The court was told she was not handcuffed due to her compliance.

Greenacre, 35, pleaded guilty to theft and being outside where she lived without reasonable excuse.

Sentencing was adjourned to June 1 to tie up with other matters.

Greenacre was granted bail with conditions not to enter any retail premises except for Aldi and The Clock Pharmacy, both in Gaywood.

