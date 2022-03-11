King's Lynn woman admits police officer attack

A Fairstead woman is set to be sentenced next month after she admitted assaulting a police officer.

Jess Goldsmith, 34, committed the offence in Lynn on December 22 last year.

She appeared before town magistrates on Thursday and sentencing was adjourned to April 19 to tie up with other matters.

King's Lynn Magistrates Court (54417693)

Solicitor George Sorrell said: “She has a trial here [on that day] and is to be dealt with for another matter to which she has pleaded guilty.”

Goldsmith, of Anthony Nolan Road, was granted unconditional bail until then.