King's Lynn woman admits racially aggravated street attack

By Lynn News Reporter
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 12:34, 15 July 2021
 | Updated: 12:45, 15 July 2021

A North Lynn woman is due to be sentenced tomorrow for a racially aggravated assault in the town.

Charlotte Sizeland hit Jessica Fernandes in the face after screaming racist abuse at her.

It came after Sizeland, 31, suspected the victim and her friend of talking about her when they crossed paths in the street.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (48591494)
Sizeland chased after them, shouting the abuse, town magistrates were told today.

Prosecutor Pretty Barber said: "Another witness asked her to stop saying those things to which she replied, 'I can say whatever I want.'

"The defendant had tried to hit the victim several times. Then she punched her to the face."

The friends walked away but Sizeland continued shouting at them.

Sizeland, of Front Way, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault in the incident on July 13, 2020.

The bench said it had insufficient powers and adjourned the case to tie up with sentencing of a separate ABH matter at Norwich Crown Court.

Defending solicitor Ruth Johnson accepted it would be better to deal with the two cases together.

Sizeland was granted unconditional bail to tomorrow's hearing.

