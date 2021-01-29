King's Lynn woman admits stealing kittens in burglary, but denies other charges

A Lynn woman has admitted taking three kittens during a burglary in the town.

But Kirsten Skipper, 23, denied taking two Xbox controllers during the incident in Saddlebow Road on July 13, 2019.

She also faces a charge of obstructing the course of justice between August 20, 2019 and October 1, 2019 by creating a fake Facebook profile to exonerate herself.

King's Lynn Magistrates'Court (44075352)

It’s said that she made the profile in the name of the burglary victim and exchanged messages between that profile and herself suggesting that she had given Skipper and two other co-accused permission to enter her home.

Appearing before magistrates in Lynn yesterday, Skipper indicated a not guilty plea to that offence which can only be heard at the crown court.

She admitted a further charge of damaging two windows at the burglary victim’s property on a separate occasion - June 15, 2019.

The case will next be heard at Norwich Crown Court on February 25. Skipper, of Charlock, was granted bail with the condition that she must not contact the burglary victim.

Two others charged with the single offence of dwelling burglary and theft – involving the kittens and Xbox controllers - did not appear.

The case against 26-year-old Dale Lennox, who is in custody at HMP Norwich, was adjourned until next Thursday, February 4.

And an arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Marcus John Greenard, formerly of Leverington Road, Wisbech, but now said to be living in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.