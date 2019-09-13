A depressed Lynn mum who had run out of money stole four bottles of alcohol from Tesco.

Rachel Dawn Clark, 28, of Anmer Terrace, London Road, admitted the theft, which had a value of £115, when she appeared before Lynn magistrates on Thursday.

The court as told that she went into a Lynn branch of the store on August 12 and wrapped tin foil around the security tags on the bottles.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (6391519)

She left, avoiding the pay points but was detained by staff outside.

In mitigation, Rob New said the offence was at a time of some personal stress for Clark over her child and she had returned to drinking after a period of abstinence.

“She ran out of money and went to the shop. One could say there was a degree of planning because she had the tin foil with her.

"One could also say she has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety and would not have committed the offence if she had not been so low.”

Clark was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £40 costs plus a £21 victim surcharge.