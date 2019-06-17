King's Lynn woman and father to take on coastal walking challenge for Mental Health Foundation

Having lost nearly four stone through a weight loss television show, a Lynn woman will be walking roughly 15 miles for charity with her 64-year-old father.

Holly Berry Yeoman will be walking along the coastline from Castle Rising to Old Hunstanton on Friday, which coincides with her 31st birthday.

So far, she has raised over £750 after initially aiming for £350 in aid of the Mental Health Foundation.

She appeared on the ITV series Save Money Lose Weight in May, which has enabled her to not only lose weight, but help her mental health as well.

Miss Yeoman, who works at Adrian Flux, said she was diagnosed with anxiety in 2008 as a 20-year-old, which left her unable to go out and enjoy doing things.

"This walk has the importance of raising money so people who are struggling like I have been can get the help they deserve," she said.

Holly Yeoman and her father Eric during a training walk ahead of her challenge

"I am quite open about my mental health. I was so claustrophobic that I could not sleep in my house and had to have the door open.

"This was when I was living at home with my parents and I do not think it was really understood by his [father] generation. But more recently he has been made more aware and rather than saying it's silly, he has been proud that I am doing these things.

"I have just seen Fleetwood Mac in London in front of 90,000 people, which I would never have been able to do before."

She added that the Mental Health Foundation is close to her heart following her battle with anxiety.

And Miss Yeoman has already raised £50 in a day for the foundation through a bake sale at Adrian Flux.

Holly Yeoman is raising funds for the Mental Health Foundation

"I had no physical symptoms so it was hard to put a finger on why I was struggling. I picked this charity to raise funds for because it helps with the research," she added.

Walking her two dogs at Shouldham Warren has formed part of the training for her fundraiser on Friday.

She hopes to walk the route within six hours, having previously walked eight to nine miles in three-and-a-half-hours this year.

The Mental Health Foundation has sent Miss Yeoman t-shirts to wear for the challenge.

To donate for Miss Yeoman's fundraiser, visit her GoFundMe page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/theyeomanwalk .