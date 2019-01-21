King's Lynn woman appears on national TV show over crash involving Duke of Edinburgh

A Lynn resident who was injured in a collision with the Duke of Edinburgh last week has spoken about her experience on national TV today (Monday, January 21).

Emma Fairweather, 46, who broke her wrist in the crash with the Prince's Land Rover Freelander, appeared on ITV's This Morning with Holly Willoughby and John Barrowman to discuss the ordeal.

Emma Fairweather, of Lynn, appears on ITV's This Morning following the crash involving Prince Philip near Sandringham. Picture: ITV/This Morning. (6663810)

Mum-of-two Emma, who had spoken to the Sunday Mirror newspaper about the collision on the A149 on Thursday over the weekend, told the show's presenters that the support initially offered to her at the scene of the accident had "not been the reality" for her.

She later added the only support she had had was from her "very immediate family".

Emma said the accident happened after she had met her friend for coffee, and they were travelling home in her friend's car.

She told the presenters that she felt Prince Philip's treatment had "not been the same" as hers.

Emma said she still had concerns as she had not had a full medical check and had not given a statement to police.

She had told the Sunday Mirror the only message she had received since the accident was from a police liaison officer who said "The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh would like to be remembered to you", but she told Holly and John that she had also received a voicemail from the monarch's lady in waiting saying that the Queen wished her well.

On the topic of Philip being pictured driving without a seatbelt near to Sandringham over the weekend, Emma said: "Of course accidents happen but there needs to then be a period of reflection on what could be done differently to prevent the same thing happening again.

"It's just highly insensitive and inconsiderate to me and everyone involved."

Following the pictures appearing of Philip not wearing a seatbelt, a Norfolk Police spokesman said: "Suitable words of advice have been given to the driver."