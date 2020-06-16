King's Lynn woman brought back to life by 'perfect example of CPR'

A Lynn woman who was brought back to life after 40 minutes of CPR shows the importance of learning the skill, ambulance officials have said.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has shared the experience of 61-year-old Joy Green, of Gaywood, as the “perfect example of resuscitation”.

On 5th May, Joy suffered a cardiac arrest – the previous night she had gone to bed to try and sleep off the chest pain she had been experiencing all evening.