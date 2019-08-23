A Lynn woman was caught drug-driving despite researching when she would be “safe” to drive after using cannabis.

Katie Hockley, 29, was pulled over by police on the A47 near Wisbech, magistrates in Lynn heard yesterday.

Officers noticed that she was shaking and a drug wipe proved positive for cannabis.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (7872619)

An evidential test after her arrest showed a reading of 3.2 microgrammes per litre of blood for a cannabis derivative. The specified limit is two.

Hockley, of Friars Place, Friars Street, Lynn pleaded guilty to drug-driving on February 21.

Mitigating solicitor Rob Coddington said it was one of the lowest readings he had ever seen in a prosecution.

He said: “I’m not going to say it’s a wrong prosecution. Whether these type of prosecutions persist is a matter for those way higher up than us.

“She actually did do some research because she lost a friend to someone who had driven with excess alcohol, so she wanted to make sure she was safe to drive.

"She did the research but was massively misinformed. The impairment was zero but from a legal point of view she was over the limit.

"The shaking that is recorded is her anxiety. She is someone who has had significant issues with her mental health.”

Mr Coddington said Hockley habitually used cannabis because she had been unable to find the right anti-depressant medication.

He argued she was using it “responsibly” as a “coping process”.

“There are doctors that have appreciated the benefits that it can have,” he told the bench.

Hockley was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and told to pay £40 costs and £30 victim surcharge.