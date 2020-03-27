King's Lynn woman completes marathon ski challenge for charity

A Lynn woman has completed a 26.2 mile backcountry skiing challenge through the snow in Sweden to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

Alex Swift took part in the unique event which sees challengers backcountry ski a full marathon over two days on trails in the Abisko National Park, and stay overnight in mountain huts with no electricity.

Temperatures fell to a lower of -22 degrees celcius as Alex completed the challenge with the 14-strong Walk the Walk team, who braved snowstorms, but also enjoyed blue skies and sunshine.

The team celebrated completing their marathon in the Ice Bar at the famous Ice Hotel.

Alex said: “I first saw the Arctic Challenge on Walk the Walk’s website about a year ago. I kept going back to it, and from time I would find myself taking a look at the itinerary and thought, I want to do it!

“Completing the Arctic Challenge gave me a little bit of ‘me’ back – I wasn’t a mum, a wife or a wedding planner (although I am immensely proud to be all of those things), there was no pressure, it was very liberating being out there on the skis in the cold and in the most incredible surroundings.

Alex Swift(32458572)

“Every direction you turned was just this gorgeous white Arctic tundra, it made me feel really peaceful.

“At home I usually train with music and this helps me with my pace, but in the Arctic I didn’t even miss the music – the crunch of the snow and the constant giggles with my team were more than enough.

“Visiting the Ice Hotel was the best way to end the trip – there are few places I’ve travelled to where I think ‘I could live here’ but this was one of them.

Alex Swift with her Arctic Challenge medal (32458567)

“It was great to take a few days off grid and not have phone signal or WiFi – I think people rarely get that reset button just to take a few days away. The skiing itself was incredibly satisfying.

“I think if anyone is thinking about doing this challenge - it is the most unique satisfying challenge ever! I would 100% say go for it, you may be nervous about it, but there is not one ounce of you that will regret it!

“I’ve done lots of challenges before, but this was so different. The Arctic Challenge changed me - not enough that anyone else can see, but I can feel it. I feel a little bit more me, a little bit more confident - and by getting to help so many people through fundraising and having the best time ever with the most fantastic group of people, seems like a no-brainer really!”

Walk the Walk has raised more than £133 million since 1996, and as a grant making charity has funded both research into breast cancer and helped improve the lives of those living with cancer.

For more information, or to sign up for a Walk the Walk event or to register your interest for The Arctic Challenge 2021, visit walkthewalk.org.