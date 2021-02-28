King's Lynn woman 'crashed car into railings while three times over alcohol limit', court told

A Lynn woman has been banned from the roads for two excess alcohol matters.

Police responded to reports of a woman seen drinking in a Ford Focus in St Faith’s Drive, Gaywood.

Magistrates in Lynn were told on Thursday that Sonia Jordan, 53, was found in the car along with a bottle of vodka.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (2417257)

She was arrested and gave a reading of 178 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80.

Prosecutor Kate Draper told the hearing that five months later the defendant was driving the same car when it hit railings in Gaywood Road, Lynn, and blocked the road.

Jordan was arrested after failing a roadside breath test. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in custody and gave a reading of 286 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, more than three times the limit.

She told police that she a scooter had swerved in front of her as she pulled away from traffic lights.

Miss Draper said the crash happened at 9.40am when there would have been a number of other vehicles on the road.

“It was a completely avoidable offence,” she added.

Jordan, of Garwood Close, Fairstead, Lynn, pleaded guilty to having excess alcohol while in charge of a vehicle on February 22, 2020, and to drink-driving on July 23.

In mitigation, solicitor Ruth Johnson said her client was adamant that she did not have a drink problem.

She said: “She tells me she does not drink to excess as she may have done in the past. She recognises it doesn’t mean she won’t fall back into that way of the past if she doesn’t have support.”

For drink-driving, Jordan was disqualified for 30 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course. She also received an 18-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

For the being in charge matter, she was fined £100 and banned for six months, to run concurrently. She was further ordered to pay £105 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.