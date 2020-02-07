King's Lynn woman found dead in supported living complex, inquest told

A woman who was found dead at a supported living complex in Lynn had complained of feeling unwell in the days before her death.

Stacey Dye, 36, had been living at the Merchants Terrace site on London Road before she died on August 12 last year.

An inquest, held in Lynn this afternoon, heard Miss Dye had a long history of drug and alcohol use, together with mental and physical health problems.

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (8155882)

She complained of feeling unwell the day before her death and being ill for two weeks prior to that.

However, she refused to go to hospital when paramedics were called.

The court was told support staff at the complex, who described her as “chatty and friendly”, had continued to check on her overnight and found she was sleeping.

But the alarm was raised shortly before noon on August 12 when one of Miss Dye’s sisters phoned the unit, as she had been unable to make contact with her.

Miss Dye was subsequently found unresponsive in a friend’s room at the site.

A post-mortem concluded the medical cause of death was the combined toxicity of methadone and other prescription medications.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said that, although she had expressed a wish to end her live previously, there was no evidence she had intended to on this occasion.

Mrs Lake concluded that her death was drug-related. She offered condolences to members of Miss Dye’s family who attended the hearing.

Read more CourtsKings Lynn