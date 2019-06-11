King's Lynn woman 'gambled £24k in benefit payments online', court told

A 51-year-old Gaywood woman who received almost £24,000 in benefits to which she was not entitled used it to gamble online.

Karen Denise Turner did so in the evenings to keep her mind occupied, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

But she had failed to notify both the Department for Work and Pensions and West Norfolk Council that she had begun work.

Over the ensuing four-year period she received £16,100.90 in employment and support allowance from the DWP and £7,824.61 in housing benefit from the council.

Prosecuting, Josephine Jones said Turner failed to detail a change in her circumstances when she had jobs with Metro Inns in Suffolk, Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the King’s Lynn Conservative Club.

Miss Jones said there were plenty of opportunities for her to do so, particularly when applying for social fund budgeting payments.

After her arrest, Turner told police that a Google search had informed her that what she could work up to 16 hours per week or earn no more than £120 per week without it affecting her benefits.

Miss Jones said: “She said she had not worked more than 16 hours per week but might have earned more than £120.”

She added that there was no instruction to make an application for compensation.

Turner, of Bagge Road, Gaywood, admitted two charges of dishonestly failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to benefits.

The charge relating to West Norfolk Council was between August 4, 2014 and February 18, 2018, and the DWP matter was between July 31, 2014 and April 11, 2018.

Tiffany Meredith, mitigating, said: “Her claim was not fraudulent from the outset but it’s accepted that she did start work shortly after.”

Miss Meredith said Turner, who lives by herself, had lost eight members of her family since April last year and recognises that she has a gambling problem.

She added: “She did it to take her mind off things. She wasn’t doing it with a view to winning.

"It was online in the evenings – she was trying to distract herself from what was going on in her mind.”

The court heard that steps have been taken by the council and the DWP to recover some of the money.

Turner, who works part-time at the Conservative Club, is due to return to court to be sentenced on July 5.