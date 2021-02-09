King's Lynn woman jailed for breaching court order just days after it began

A Lynn woman has been jailed for breaching a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO), barely a week after it was imposed.

Sophie Carter, 26, of Pleasant Court, was given the order, plus a suspended prison sentence, by Norwich magistrates last Saturday.

The order was intended to stop her trying to coerce vulnerable residents into giving her money, following a string of incidents between November last year and January of this year.

But Carter was back before the bench yesterday, via videolink, to plead guilty to charges of breaching both the CBO and a restraining order.

The charges were brought after police arrested her on Sunday following reports she had breached the CBO.

Carter was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £173 in costs.

PC Rosalyn Hamilton, of Norfolk Police, said afterwards: "These orders give us the opportunity to support offenders while preventing further offences being committed. It also acts as a way for us to provide reassurance to the public that we will deal with persistent law breakers.

"It is disappointing that Carter has breached the order in just over a week of it being imposed. Again, I hope this shows the public that we will take positive action.”