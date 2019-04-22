King's Lynn woman missing

Police are growing increasing concerned for the welfare of a missing 45-year-old woman from King’s Lynn.

Emily Wallace (8966156)

Emily Wallace was last seen at around 9pm on Wednesday of last week near her home address in Portland Street in the town.

She is described as of stocky build, with extremely short hair and about 5ft 4in tall. When last seen she is believed to have been wearing black polyester jogging bottoms, a blue T-shirt and black trainers with electric blue piping on them.

She has blue eyes and sometimes wears glasses.

Enquiries are on-going to locate Emily and it is thought she may have visited Ely in the last few days.

Anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or a woman matching the description given should contact Norfolk Police on 101.