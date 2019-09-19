King's Lynn 100-year-old set to become oldest person in the world to take on wing-walk challenge
Published: 16:45, 19 September 2019
A Lynn woman is preparing to reach for the skies by becoming the world's oldest person to do a wing-walk – after celebrating her 100th birthday.
Residents and staff marked Joan Phillips' special day at the Goodwins Hall care home today.
But she's not planning to keep her feet on the ground and is looking forward to stepping out on top of a Boeing Stearman Biplane next month.