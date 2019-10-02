King's Lynn woman takes to the skies for children's hospice charity EACH

A woman from Lynn has raised almost £3,000 for charity after taking on a skydive last month.

Kym Morgan took on the challenge at Beccles Airfield on September 15 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Kym, who works for King’s Lynn Audi, said she was inspired to take to the skies for EACH as the Marriott Motor Group, which owns King’s Lynn Audi, has been supporting EACH in recent years.

Kym Morgan took on a skydive to raise funds for EACH. Picture: SUBMITTED. (18280661)

This year, Marriott Motor Group has been working towards raising £16,800 to fund hospice services at The Treehouse in Ipswich and The Nook in Norfolk for a day, providing 24 hours of care for families in these areas.

The group says that this amount of money will also pay for 25 hydrotherapy sessions.

Kym said: “I always sort of fancied doing a skydive for EACH because it’s a good charity.

“I decided to do it at the beginning of the year, and I finally did it on September 15.”

Kym has raised about £2,868 so far, surpassing her £2,000 target – but donations are still welcome.

“It was the first time I have ever done a skydive and it was an amazing experience, I absolutely loved it,” she added.

“I didn’t have any nerves, I really embraced it.

“It was amazing, and the weather was perfect, with wall-to-wall blue sky.

“I would do it again, it was for a really good cause.”

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/KymMorganSkyDive.