King's Lynn woman Tasered after threatening to kill neighbours with knife

A South Lynn woman who “got to the end of her tether” with noisy neighbours called police to say she had a knife and wanted to kill them.

Officers had to use a Taser gun on Sara Johnson after finding her with a kitchen knife in Wisbech Road during the teatime incident.

Members of the public were in the street in close proximity to the 48-year-old, magistrates in Lynn were told yesterday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (45779700)

“She refused to put it down when instructed to do so,” said prosecutor Pretty Barber. “An officer had to deploy their Taser to disarm her.

“The kitchen knife had a six-inch blade.”

Miss Barber said Johnson was “highly intoxicated” and immediately said: “I’m guilty, I’m guilty as charged.”

In court the defendant, of Wisbech Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife blade in a public place on March 6, 2021.

Solicitor Hugh Cauthery, mitigating, said Johnson was not looking to “get away with anything” and had called police herself.

“She had been driven to distraction by the neighbours,” he added. “She lives in a terrace and the neighbours [on one side] were making excessive noise day and night for a long time.

“It was a lot of unpleasant interference with her quality of life. She got to the end of her tether.”

Mr Cauthery said Johnson had referred herself to the alcohol support provider CGL following the incident.

Johnson was given a six-month prison term, suspended for 18 months, with a requirement for up to 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £105 costs.