A Lynn teenager angry at being cautioned by police was arrested for being drunk and disorderly the following night.

Lauren Gabriel Dench-Layton was in the town in the early hours of July 21 – two days after her 19th birthday.

She kicked a police vehicle and asked officers inside if was them that had dealt with her the previous night, Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard on Thursday.

She then banged on the window before running off. Ten minutes later, she was outside Mojito bar in Broad Street and swore at officers.

“She struck the vehicle with her fist a number of times and ran away. Officers followed her,” said Miss Bastock, who added that the defendant’s only previous conviction was a caution the day before this offence.

Dench-Layton, of St Edmundsbury Road, was not represented in court.

She pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly, but said nothing in mitigation.

She was fined £80 and told to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.