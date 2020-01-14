King's Lynn youth climate group meets in town for first protest of 2020
Published: 10:30, 14 January 2020
Campaigners took to the streets of Lynn on Saturday to “keep up the pressure” on the topic of climate justice.
It was the first event of the year for King’s Lynn Youth Climate Campaigners, who gathered on High Street, and said they had “engaging conversations” with the public.
Organiser Jordan Stokes said: “It’s important we protest regularly to keep the pressure in the right places, such as when calling on the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk to declare a climate emergency.”
