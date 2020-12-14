King's Lynn youth project brings Christmas fun to families

A Lynn youth group has created a board game that will be included in a creative pack for families across Norfolk this Christmas who don’t have access to arts materials.

Kick the Dust, who are based at Stories of Lynn, met up this week to play the deluxe limited edition version of their board game, The Trail of Trails – an Ancient Adventure.

The game takes you on a journey through an Ancient Egyptian tomb in which you will come across curses and artefacts of fortune as you endeavour to reach the afterlife.

A boardgame created by local youth group Kick the Dust, who are based at Stories of Lynn (43500256)

Rachael Williams, project worker for Kick the Dust, said: “The Norfolk Kick the Dust Project group, The Time Turners, have achieved so much in Lockdown 2020.

“The weeks since June seem to have flown by as there has been so much to learn, design and create.

“The young people are so proud of the board game they have produced and I am even more proud of them, especially as we had every one of our meetings over the Internet!

“With the help of Dayna Woolbright, Norfolk Museums Service Curator, and borough council colleagues, Kristina McArthur who worked on the graphics for the game and Luke Burridge in the Print Room who had to print some unique items, we have enabled the Time Turners to learn the history, the processes and new skills that are needed to produce a game from scratch.”

West Norfolk Council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds added: “This year has been difficult for many families and I’m delighted to see that the Kick the Dust group were able to work together virtually to put this project together.

“This game has exceeded all expectations and has now been reproduced 1800 times so it can be shared with children and their families across Norfolk.”

If you want to know more about Kick the Dust or join one of the project groups, email Rachael.Williams2@norfolk.gov.uk or call 01553 669287.