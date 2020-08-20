King's Lynn's Fawkes in the Walks called off

Fawkes in the Walks, one of West Norfolk's largest fireworks displays, has been called off due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

West Norfolk Council made the announcement today.

Fawkes in the Walks is usually held on the first Friday in November on or close to Bonfire Night.

Fawkes in The Walks 2019.. (40900543)

Other events called off by the borough council are the Mini Meet and Classic Car show held in theTuesday Market Place in September.

Brian Long, leader of the council, said: “These decisions have not come lightly but the health and safety of the public is our top priority.

"I personally was looking forward to parking my mini along with over 200 others in a few weeks time. Thousands of people enjoy these events and I am hugely disappointed that we cannot host them this year.

Mini Meet at Tuesday Market Place. (40900610)

“I believe this is the right and most responsible decision to take. I hope to see all of these events and many more return to the borough next year.”

Graham Middleton, cabinet member for business development, added: “Many borough council organised events have already been cancelled.

"Due to current social distancing guidance and the need to reduce Coronavirus infections within our community we have had to take the decision to not hold these events this year. There is always great support and I look forward to seeing the crowds return when it’s safe to host them again in 2021."

Other events planned for later this year are still under review, said a council spokesperson.

