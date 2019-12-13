King's Lynn's Festive Fair to return to town tomorrow after temporary closure

The Festive Fair on Lynn's Tuesday Market Place is set to return to the town tomorrow, having been temporarily cancelled yesterday and today due to "expected poor weather conditions".

The event, which has been running from Thursday to Sunday throughout December so far, will be back to "business as usual" tomorrow from 10am to 6pm, according to organisers Discover King's Lynn.

In a post on Facebook, Discover King's Lynn said, with only two weeks left of the first ever Festive Fair, they are seeking people's thoughts on the new event.

They said they have "already learnt a lot about how to improve next year" following feedback, but are hoping for even more people to share their views to "come back even bigger and better" next year.

"However to do this we need to see as many of you as possible at the fair to see what it's like and get your feedback," they added.

This weekend the fair will offer rides, live music starting at 11am with artists such as Beth Rose and Issy Smith, and stall holders such as Dough Dealers, WaffleOpolis and The Hungry Fox.

There will also be a Make Your Own Christmas Sand Art Pictures session on Saturday starting at 11am and 2pm in the marquee, and on Sunday the Body Shop will be offering pamper hand and arm massages.