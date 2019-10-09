King's Lynn's firm's enterprise given double royal recognition

An accolade not just for Snap-on Inc but for Lynn too. That was the verdict as two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise were presented yesterday.

The awards were bestowed on Tuesday by the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, at the Denney Road home of the automotive manufacturer and supplier of hand and power tools and diagnostic software and equipment.

The firm was given one award for International Trade and one for Innovation.

Official Presentation of The Queen’s Award for Enterprise to Snap-on UK Holdings, Denney Road, King’s Lynn, by The Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk .The Lady Dannatt, MBE..Pictured at the Offices with some of the staff members are (Front LtoR), Borough Mayor Cllr Geoff Hipperson, Mark Ost (General Manager Snap-on UK Holdings), The Lady Dannatt, MBE, The Lord-Lieutenant for Norfolk, Tony Williams, DL, Deputy Lieutenant for Norfolk.. (18951146)

In handing over the awards, Lady Dannatt said of the 201 businesses announced on the Queen’s 93rd birthday as worthy recipients of the awards, only six were successful in two categories.

Presenting the award to Mark Ost, UK general manager for diagnostics and equipment, she said: The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious award a UK business can win.”

Lady Dannatt said : “I wanted to say how immensely proud Norfolk is and how getting an award like this is not just a mark of approval for Snap-on but says a huge about about an area like this.”

In accepting the award Mr Ost addressed the staff gathered to see the presentation and said: “On behalf of the company I am delighted to thank you all for embracing that journey which has led to something you should all be exceptionally proud and to tell everybody about, so I personally, and all of the company, want to thank you for making this happen on behalf of the company.”

He particularly praised the staff for how they had continued to work without complaints as the building was rebuilt around them.

“You’ve no idea how horrible it was,” he said.

Mr Ost said that the company’s open door policy for managers was particularly useful then. “It meant that we had to freeze like everybody else!” he said.

Snap-on is an worldwide firm with its corporate headquarters in Wisconsin, USA. In Britain it has Snap-on Tools based in Kettering, Northamptonshire, and the entirely separate Snap-On Inc in Lynn.

From Lynn operations are masterminded in more than 150 countries, employing 12,600 people worldwide. There is also a franchise network of more than 4,200.

All pieces of equipment around Europe, the Middle East and further afield are manufactured and shipped from Lynn.

The diagnostic division supports a range of garage equipment to the UK and European marketplace, including MoT/ATL bays, emissions units, brake testers, tyre changers and wheel balancers.

The average time employees have worked for the company is 18 years, showing their satisfaction.Snap-on as a company marks 100 years next year and Mr Ost asked people to “watch this space” for celebrations.