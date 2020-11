Youtube channel, The Drone People, has shared a glimpse at King's Lynn's fishing fleet and river.

The video, which was shot using a DJI Mavic Air 2 drone, shows the fishing boats on the River Ouse.

Those who watch may also spot recognise familiar spots on the banks of Lynn and West Lynn.

Watch the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy1Yj6TnXfE