King's Lynn's heritage celebrated at annual open day

Dozens of historic buildings in Lynn opened their doors to thousands of visitors on Sunday for the annual Heritage Open Day.

The event, organised by King’s Lynn Civic Society, offered a free day of exploring houses, gardens, churches, towers, tunnels and more – many of which are not usually open to the public.

Music, re-enactors, exhibitions and activities were also part of the day, which gave residents the opportunity to find out more about the town.

Alison Gifford, chairwoman of King’s Lynn Civic Society, said the day went “very well”.

She said King’s Lynn Minster, the Custom House and King’s Lynn Town Hall were among the venues which reported visitor numbers in the thousands.

“West Norfolk Council helps a great deal, and we couldn’t do it without the volunteers, and the people who open their homes and take part,” Ms Gifford added.

“They are all essential, without them nothing could happen.”

As part of the event, King Edward VII (KES) Academy opened its doors to visitors, including borough mayor Nick Daubney, for the first time.

Among those who were also welcomed to the Grade II listed building were former staff and students.